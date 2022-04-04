3-Time WWE Champion reacts to Stone Cold Steve Austin stunning Vince McMahon at WrestleMania 38

Stone Cold Steve Austin came out on Night 2 of WWE WrestleMania 38 to deliver a stunner to Mr. McMahon. However, it didn't go as planned since Vince stumbled too far for Austin to deliver it smoothly. Three-time champion Mick Foley referred to the moment as possibly the worst stunner ever!

With WrestleMania 38 in Texas, it wasn't a surprise to see Steve Austin in attendance on Night Two. He main-evented Night One and came out to deliver a trio of stunners for old time's sake. The first and third were to Austin Theory and Pat McAfee, respectively. The second went to Vince McMahon.

As Vince and Austin were toasting together with a couple of brewskis, Steve went for his patented kick to the groin, only for the chairman to fall back too far against the ropes and unable to get into position. Once the Hall of Famer executed the stunner, it seemed feeble looking but didn't go unnoticed.

Mick Foley seemed to echo a similar statement by reacting on Twitter. He wrote:

"Worst stunner ever?"

Foley, of course, appears to indicate that while the stunner may have been off the mark, it's possibly also due to Vince being 76 years old and not as agile as he used to be. With that said, Stone Cold Steve Austin looked in fine form, enjoying his time back in the spotlight.

Moreover, fans were pleased with Stone Cold having the time of his life at WrestleMania, harkening to past days.

Will Stone Cold Steve Austin have another match in WWE?

While Stone Cold won his first WWE match in several years, beating Kevin Owens at WrestleMania in a no-holds-barred stipulation, it remains to be seen if Austin will return.

The 57-year-old got back into a WWE after a slate of injuries cut his career short. At WrestleMania, he competed in a style that would work for him. A no-holds-barred seemed to fit him fine, but one wonders if we will ever see the rattlesnake strike again in other matches.

But in professional wrestling, never say never!

