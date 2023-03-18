3-time WWE Champion reveals why a dream match with The Rock never happened after his return

The Rock is one of the biggest exports of WWE that has successfully transitioned from being a professional wrestler to a Hollywood A-Lister over the past decade. The Head of Creative of NXT Shawn Michaels recently revealed why a match between him and The Brahma Bull never took place in WWE.

During the Attitude Era, a marquee match that was teased by the company but never took place was a showdown between Shawn Michaels and The Rock. Fans expected the match to take place after Michaels returned from his life-threatening injury in 2002.

However, the two stars never crossed paths, which made fans wonder why a high-profile feud and match never took place inside the squared circle. Speaking to the Daily Mail, the WWE Hall of Famer revealed why a match with The Rock never took place in their respective careers:

"Everyone knows the story of me being difficult, having a huge change of heart and coming back in 2002,' Michaels began. I was always open to it but it didn’t work out. He became an incredibly busy man and famous guy and everything else and I would imagine his priorities changed quite a bit, and the things he wanted to do I think he did and I respect that." [H/T - Daily Mail UK]

The only time the two superstars interacted inside the squared circle was when Michaels cost The Rock an opportunity for the WWE Championship by hitting him with a superkick.

Shawn Michaels talks about working with The Rock's daughter Ava Raine in WWE NXT

Last year, The Schism shocked the world when they revealed The Rock's daughter Ava Raine as the stable's fourth member. In the past few months, Ava has been an integral part of the stable and has been heavily featured on weekly television.

Several second and third-generation talents have made their way into the developmental brand, which is currently headed by Shawn Michaels. Speaking to the Daily Mail, Michaels spoke about working with Ava Raine. Check it out:

'It’s funny because I get to work with his daughter every day,' Michaels said. 'She’s a wonderful young lady and it's one of those things where I can do my best to help Ava every day. [H/T - Daily Mail UK]

It will be interesting to see what Ava Raine and The Schism will do next on the developmental brand.

