3-time WWE champion showing up at All In may become the biggest moment in AEW history, says Jonathan Coachman

AEW fans are still speculating about possible surprises just hours ahead of All In London. Jonathan Coachman recently addressed a former WWE champion potentially appearing unadvertised at the pay-per-view. He claimed it would be one the biggest moments in AEW history, if not the biggest.

Shane McMahon last appeared in WWE last year when he surprisingly returned at WrestleMania 39 to challenge The Miz to a match. However, he suffered an injury seconds into the square-off, forcing Snoop Dogg to replace him. Meanwhile, he was recently spotted in what seemed like a meeting with Tony Khan amid rumors of his interest in working with AEW.

Wrestling veteran, Jonathan Coachman recently addressed the possibility of McMahon debuting in AEW at All In London on his Behind The Turnbuckle podcast. The former Interim RAW GM pointed out that every big entertainment company needed moments, stating that if Shane appeared at All In, London it had the potential to become the biggest moment in the promotion's history.

"Every big entertainment organization, especially pro wrestling, you need moments. You need reasons for people to watch your biggest events. That's why WrestleMania has so many celebrities and all these different things, to get everybody to watch. Tommy, this would be one of the biggest moments, maybe the biggest moment in AEW history if they could convince Shane McMahon, who as we know, we haven't seen him with his father in the same place in years. He came and went when you and I were there all the time. And for him to go to a rival with Tony Khan the fanboy, boy, I cannot even imagine not just him showing up and that pop, but the fallout afterwards," he said. [2:57 - 3:42]

AEW star MJF sent a message to former WWE name

AEW American Champion MJF sent Shane McMahon a clear warning during a recent interview with WrestleTalk, amid rumors of the 54-year-old potentially joining Tony Khan's promotion.

The Salt of the Earth told Shane to stay away from him, pointing out that he was "super impressed" by how easily the former SmackDown Commissioner tore his quad muscle at WrestleMania 39.

"Please stay away. For his health. Stay away from me. I thought it was super impressive how easily he tore his quad. The apple doesn't fall far from the tree. Let's hope that's not in every single facet of his life," he said. [H/T: Fightful]

Tony Khan recently reflected on his meeting with Shane McMahon, revealing to the Dan LeBatard Show that they had a "nice talk." Meanwhile, he dubbed the former three-time WWE champion a "very respectful and respectable person."

