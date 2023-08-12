3-time WWE Champion takes hilarious jab at Roman Reigns

Roman Reigns beat Jey Uso at WWE SummerSlam and will be returning to Friday Night SmackDown tonight.

Ahead of the show, Sheamus decided to spark some controversy. He relegated WWE's post on outside interferences during Reigns' title matches to be as awful as The Celtic Warrior's moment with AEW star Jeff Hardy on the blue brand.

Taking to his social media page, Sheamus posted a picture of when Jeff Hardy "splashed an unsavory surprise" on The Irishman's face:

"Here’s me getting a glass off p*ss in the face," Sheamus wrote on Twitter/X.

You can check out the post here. The Irishman's last WWE Championship win was when he cashed in Money in the Bank back in 2015 on Roman Reigns, who had just won his first world title in the Stamford-based promotion.

Sheamus and Roman Reigns have not feuded with each other one-on-one since their rivalry culminated in 2016. However, late last year, The Brawling Brutes and The Bloodline got entangled in a larger storyline that resulted in a WarGames match at Survivor Series.

Sheamus hopes that WWE will host a WrestleMania at Wembley Stadium

The company broke several box office records with Clash at the Castle at Cardiff, Wales, and this year's Money in the Bank at The O2 Arena in London, United Kingdom.

While speaking with WWE on TNT Sports, The Irish star opined that perhaps the company could begin by bringing SummerSlam to Europe. He further stated that it would be "history-making" if WrestleMania is held at Wembley Stadium:

“Not that that’s bad, but they’ve tested the waters, they’ve seen what Clash at the Castle has done, they’ve seen what Money in the Bank has done, like there’s no clearer way than to have a WrestleMania at Wembley, it’d be epic, another history-making moment and I think that’s where the company’s going." [H/T: WrestleTalk]

John Cena teased 'WrestleMania London' when he made a surprise entrance at The O2 Arena, but the segment was cut off by Grayson Waller. It is not known as of this writing whether the Show of Shows will be hosted in Europe down the line. The next two years are, however, likely ruled out, as WrestleMania 41 is rumored to happen in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

