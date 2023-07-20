3-time WWE RAW Women's Champion has no plans to "rush back to work"

WWE is ready to host The Biggest Party of Summer when the company heads to Detroit for the annual SummerSlam Premium Live Event. Recently, former Three-time RAW Women's Champion and Two-time SmackDown Women's Champion Alexa Bliss revealed that she is no plans to rush back to work after the delivery of her first child.

Earlier this year, Alexa Bliss surprised the WWE Universe with some amazing news and announced her pregnancy. The former Women's Champion went on a hiatus and recently revealed the gender of her upcoming child with her husband, Ryan Cabrera.

Recently, Alexa Bliss was interviewed by The Messenger and shared further details about her pregnancy and plans for her return to WWE. During the interview, she revealed that she was no plans to rush back to work or bounce as fast as possible. Check it out:

"I probably won't bounce back as fast as I hope," she shared. "I'm going to get to working out and doing all that stuff and get to where I need to be, you know, to have time. [I'll have] the first fundamental months with the baby before thinking about trying to rush back to work." [H/T - The Messenger]

Bliss' last televised match was at WWE Royal Rumble 2023, when she faced and lost to Bianca Belair.

Alexa Bliss was the first WWE Superstar to have won both RAW and SmackDown Women's Championship

In 2016, Alexa Bliss was one of the few NXT stars who received their main roster call-up when RAW and SmackDown entered a new Era. Carmella and American Alpha also joined Bliss on the blue brand.

Later, she entered into a feud with Becky Lynch and won her first SmackDown Women's Championship. She won her second SmackDown Women's title by beating Lynch after Naomi vacated the title.

After WrestleMania 33, she went to Monday Night RAW during the Superstar Shake-up and feuded with Bayley. She became the first woman to win the brand-exclusive title after she defeated Bayley at Extreme Rules 2017.

Later, Little Miss Bliss became a grand slam champion after she won the Women's Tag Team titles with Nikki Cross. It will be interesting to see when Alexa Bliss will return to the company following her hiatus.

