3-time WWE tag champ is proud of Damian Priest and Zelina Vega (Exclusive)

Damian Priest and Zelina Vega have represented Puerto Rico on WWE programming in recent years. Primo Colon, another proud Puerto Rican wrestler, recently gave his thoughts on the two superstars' WWE success.

Priest features regularly on RAW alongside The Judgment Day, while Vega is a member of the LWO faction on SmackDown. Colon worked for WWE between 2007 and 2020, winning the tag titles twice with his brother Carlito and once with his cousin Epico.

In an exclusive interview with Sportskeeda Wrestling's Riju Dasgupta, Colon praised Vega for her work in WWE of late:

"She's representing the flag pretty good, so I'm proud of her. I give kudos to her. I applaud her and I wish her the best (…) She's making Puerto Ricans proud. She has all my support as far as what she's doing, and I hope she keeps it up." [9:49 – 10:11]

Colon also had positive things to say about Damian Priest's progression in WWE. The Money in the Bank holder is six-foot-five, making him considerably taller than most Puerto Rican men.

"He's a tremendous talent, and for being Puerto Rican, for him to be that tall, he's a rare commodity as far as Puerto Ricans goes," Colon said. "We're usually not the tallest type of people, but he's doing a good job too. I applaud him." [10:20 – 10:36]

Watch the video above to hear more from Colon on whether he could return to WWE one day.

Why Damian Priest and Zelina Vega's success means so much

Primo Colon is a member of the legendary Colon wrestling family. His father, WWE Hall of Famer Carlos Colon, founded the Puerto Rican promotion World Wrestling Council (WWC) in 1973.

Four years on from his WWE departure, Primo Colon is happy to see Damian Priest and Zelina Vega continuing to represent Puerto Rico on television:

"Any time I see the Puerto Rican flag on a WWE screen, that's something that really brings a lot of pride to my heart, and it brings a lot of pride to a lot of Puerto Ricans. We're everywhere. We live in New York, Miami, Atlanta. Puerto Ricans, we know how to get around, and we're very proud and loud when we have our kind representing our brand." [10:36 – 11:05]

In May 2023, Puerto Rican rapper Bad Bunny defeated Damian Priest at the WWE Backlash premium live event in San Juan, Puerto Rico. Zelina Vega also competed on the card in a losing effort against Rhea Ripley.

Do you think Damian Priest should win the World Heavyweight Championship? Let us know in the comments section.

WWC's La Hora de la Verdad (The Moment of Truth) will take place this Saturday at 8:00pm in the historic Mario Quijote Morales Coliseum at Guaynabo, Puerto Rico. Tickets are available now at Ticketera.com.

WWC is live on television on Saturdays and Sundays at 1:00pm (ET) at WAPA in Puerto Rico, and WAPA America in the United States. The shows are available on replay on the same day at 2:00pm (ET) on WWC's YouTube channel.

Thank you to Lucha Libre Online for this exclusive interview with Primo Colon.

Please credit Sportskeeda WrestleBinge and embed the video if you use quotes from this article.

