3-time WWE Women’s Champion denies accusations of mysteriously attacking Jade Cargill

Jade Cargill started making headlines ever since she joined WWE. She already is a former two-time Women's Tag Team Champion in the company. The Storm was written off television in November when she was attacked by an unknown figure. Her former tag-team partner Bianca Belair recently took to X (fka Twitter) to deny accusations of being Jade's attacker.

Cargill made her in-ring debut for WWE in the 2024 Women's Royal Rumble match. She won her first championship in WWE by defeating The Kabuki Warriors at Backlash France for the Women's Tag Team Championship alongside The EST.

Fans have been speculating about Jade Cargill's mystery attacker a lot ever since she got injured. Many fans suspect Naomi as she later replaced Jade as Bianca's partner and stepped up to become the new tag champion alongside her. However, some fans believe that The EST attacked The Storm. Bianca recently took to X to reply to such accusations.

"Yall just be saying anything lol," wrote Bianca.

Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez might be Jade Cargill's attackers

The identity of Jade Cargill's attacker has been one of the biggest mysteries in WWE for the past few months. Some progress was made regarding this on last Friday's episode of SmackDown. The blue brand's GM Nick Aldis found some footage of Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez walking away from Jade's ambulance. The video has made Bianca Belair and Naomi raise suspicions about The Judgement Day duo.

The EST and The Glow announced that they will be on RAW this week to confront The Judgement Day members. Bianca also took to X to address the fans regarding what happened on SmackDown.

"Yall owe us an apology. We coming for you Liv & Raquel!" wrote Belair.

Fans are eager to see where this angle goes with Morgan and Rodriguez now being under suspicion. More progress in this story will be made on the upcoming episode of RAW on Netflix this week.

