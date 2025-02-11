3-time WWE World Champion breaks character to praise Dominik Mysterio

Dominik Mysterio became one of the most popular WWE stars in recent times when he betrayed Rhea Ripley for Liv Morgan. Recently, Dom's father, Rey Mysterio, broke character to praise Dirty Dom's rise in the promotion.

After stepping out of Rey Mysterio's shadow, Dominik Mysterio turned towards the dark side and joined The Judgment Day. In the coming years, he became one of the most booed men in the industry as he gained more popularity in the process as a member of The Judgment Day.

In an interview on Unlikley with Adrian Hernandez, the two-time World Heavyweight and former WWE Champion spoke highly of Penta and his run in the Stamford-based promotion. During that, Rey broke character and took a moment to praise Dirty Dom and how cool he has become as an entity away from him.

Trending

"Now, he's [Penta] created his own journey. Hey, I've got to say the same thing about my son. Walking in my shoes has had to have been the hardest thing he's ever done. But, the fact that we're so detached. It's like that umbilical cord has been snatched. He's his own entity now, which is so cool," Mysterio said. [From 05:00 - 05:20]

Dominik Mysterio confronted former WWE Champion on WWE RAW

Earlier this month, AJ Styles made an earth-shattering return to the Stamford-based promotion when he entered the Men's Royal Rumble Match in Indianapolis. Unfortunately, The Phenomenal One didn't win as he was eliminated by Logan Paul.

Luckily for Adam Pearce, the transfer window was open, and he got AJ Styles to Monday Night RAW. On the latest edition of the red brand show, The Phenomenal One addressed the crowd for the first time in months as a babyface. However, he was interrupted by The Judgment Day's Dominik Mysterio and Carlito.

Expand Tweet

This eventually led to a brawl, and the former WWE Champion stood tall in the ring. Later, it was revealed that Dirty Dom would go one-on-one with AJ Styles next week on Monday Night RAW.

If you use any quotes from the article, please credit Unlikley with Adrian Hernandez and provide an H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback