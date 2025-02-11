3-time WWE World Champion turning heel to become Judgment Day's new member would be futile, claims veteran (Exclusive)

The Judgment Day has undergone several changes since its inception, but Vince Russo wasn't too hyped about the possibility of Rey Mysterio joining the WWE group. The Master of the 619 has been one of Judgment Day's more high-profile rivals, as Rey has constantly crossed paths with his son Dominik.

Rey Mysterio faced Logan Paul in the main event of RAW this week and failed to qualify for the Elimination Chamber match. Paul defeated the WWE Hall of Famer, adding another setback for Rey after failing in the Royal Rumble match.

During Legion of RAW, a regular listener believed the three-time World Champion could turn heel and align with Judgment Day, but Vince Russo wasn't on the same page. Russo couldn't see the booking decision doing any good for WWE and bluntly claimed that no new member would make Judgment Day interesting now.

Trending

Even Kendrick Lamar - one of the most talked-about people in the world after his Super Bowl halftime performance - would be unable to save The Judgment Day.

Vince Russo shared his thoughts:

"Who cares? Like, what would that do? Rey joins Judgment Day? Okay, great! What does that do? They are talking about getting a new member, who could you possibly put in that group that anybody is going to care about Judgment Day? Who? Kendrick Lamar? Maybe Kendrick Lamar! Bro please!" [From 8:30 - 8:53]

Vince Russo was also not too pleased with the formatting of RAW and the apparent wastefulness of precious TV time.

The former WWE writer brought up a mistake with Pat McAfee by adding:

"You are right about that bro, especially when they are taking 5 minutes of TV time to talk about Pat McAfee's Super Bowl commercial. Who cares bro?" [From 9:07 onwards]

WWE is actively building the Elimination Chamber card, as every show matters on the road to WrestleMania, where Vince Russo and fans would hope the company put their best foot forward.

Please give a H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback