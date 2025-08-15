  • home icon
3 WWE Legends Reuniting after Years

By Anirban Banerjee
Published Aug 15, 2025 04:11 GMT
They are reuniting (Credit: WWE.com)
They are reuniting (Credit: WWE.com)

Three WWE legends are now reuniting after decades, following an announcement to that effect. All three are legends in their own right.

Matt Cardona and Brian Myers talked about the upcoming show they were announcing. The two stars will be taking part in a huge Q&A and a photo op with three WWE and ECW legends who are finally reuniting. Raven, Sandman, and Tommy Dreamer will all be present at the show.

He said that it was coming up on August 24 and said that the three legends would all be there, as would Myers and himself. He said the meet-and-greet and photo op were all part of a package. He also stated that the photo itself would be in front of the legendary, iconic brick wall entrance of ECW.

He went on to say that he knew fans might want to attend NXT Heatwave, which is taking place in the area on the same day.

"The Big A** Extreme Bash. It is coming up August 24. Raven, Sandman, Tommy Dreamer, Brian Myers, Sterling, Cardona, that is a real line up guys. Photo op, meet and greet, it's all a package. A photo op in front of the original ECW brick wall entrance. We realize there is an NXT Heatwave show going on later on the same day, but it's later on! This could be your pregame. You could do both."
Matt Cardona has become one of the top attractions since leaving WWE

While no longer part of WWE, Matt Cardona has made a name for himself since leaving the company. He has elevated everyone he has worked with and been in high demand as well, earning him the title "Indie God."

While still well-loved among several stars within the company, such as Cody Rhodes, the star has shown his drawing power and also helped make several events happen.

With the most recent upcoming one, he has reunited some of the most beloved legends in the wrestling world.

Edited by Rahul Madurawe
