30-year-old former Champion set for a WWE main roster call-up before 2025 ends (Exclusive)

Shawn Michaels is going to have to say goodbye to a major superstar on the NXT roster, as there are reports of an imminent call-up to the WWE main roster, concluding an incredible run.On the latest episode of WrestleVotes Radio on WrestleBinge, JoeyVotes and TC reported that there are discussions happening in the creative team to call Tony D'Angelo up to the main roster. The former NXT Champion, and the only man to pin Oba Femi, is now 30 years old and appears to be done with NXT for good following the disbanding of the D'Angelo family. His call-up is expected to happen before 2025 ends.According to TC, Tony D'Angelo has been praised heavily backstage, reportedly being an easy person to work with who is receptive to feedback. The "before 2025 timeline", while vague, could also happen anytime from the next month to December.Tony D'Angelo had a mysterious end to his run on WWE NXTTony D'Angelo had a better run on NXT than most WWE superstars can claim to have. With four years on the brand, he has been given ample time to grow and develop. But one of the most interesting moments of his NXT career came right at the end in what appears to have been his final appearance for the brand.Tony D'Angelo seemingly gave up the "Don" character as he told the person he was talking to that he only needed to be referred to as Tony. While it's unclear whether that marked the end of his current character arc, it undeniably marked a new start.Tony D'Angelo was met by a mysterious shadow figure, with only a momentary expression of surprise on his face before WWE NXT went off the air. If this mysterious figure is the one who will bring him to the main roster, then there's going to be a lot of anticipation for the next chapter of his career.Having had an incredibly accomplished run, Tony D'Angelo looks like he's set to write the next part of his story, with his family having been left behind.