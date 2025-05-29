30-year-old star breaks silence after making WWE history

A popular 30-year-old WWE Superstar recently took to social media to break their silence after making history at a recent Stamford-based promotion's show. It is none other than the new Evolve Women's Champion Kali Armstrong.

Armstrong started her career with World Wrestling Entertainment as Destinee Brown and made her debut during a NXT house show in June 2024. Her in-ring moniker was later changed to Kali Armstrong.

During the May 28, 2025, edition of Evolve, the star locked horns with Kendal Grey, Kylie Rae, and Wendy Choo in a Fatal Four-Way Elimination Match. Armstrong ultimately emerged victorious and made history by becoming the first ever Evolve Women's Champion.

Following her massive win, Kali Armstrong recently took to X/Twitter to break her silence, highlighting that she was the first ever Evolve Women's Champion.

"THE FIRST EVER EVOLVE WOMEN’S CHAMPION, KALI ARMSTRONG! Wow!… #wweevolve #wwenxt #kaliarmstrong #thedifferencemaker #straightlikethat," she wrote.

WWE legend Natalya might have her eyes on Kali Armstrong's title

After Kali Armstrong won the Evolve Women's Championship, Natalya showed up at the event to hand the gold over to the star. Armstrong disrespected The Queen of Harts by snatching the title off her hands.

Following this, Nattie took to X/Twitter to send a bold message to Kali. The BOAT wrote that the current version of her won't put up with this behaviour, seemingly suggesting that she would go after Armstrong for her antics.

"Natalya will put up with a lot of ****. Nattie will not. Noted," she wrote.

Since becoming the new Evolve Women's Champion, Kali Armstrong has been trending on social media. Many believe the star had a lot of similarities with Bianca Belair. It will be interesting to see if the Triple H-led creative team has planned anything for Armstrong's possible clash with a main roster star in the future.

