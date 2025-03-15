30-year-old star insulting Randy Orton's wife on SmackDown should've been the move, says WWE veteran (Exclusive)

Randy Orton is one of the most dangerous superstars in WWE history, and few want to be on his bad side. However, wrestling veteran Vince Russo believes that Carmelo Hayes should have irked the Legend Killer by going after his wife on SmackDown.

Orton's wife, Kim Orton, was present for SmackDown in Barcelona, where she watched Randy Orton defeat Carmelo Hayes in a singles match. The Apex Predator continued to attack the 30-year-old after the match and even tried to take him out with a Punt Kick. However, Kevin Owens came out to rescue Hayes.

Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's BroDown, Vince Russo noted that WWE should have involved Randy Orton's wife in some capacity on SmackDown. The veteran suggested Hayes insulted Kim in a promo before the match against her husband:

"He’s another thing. I did not even notice as I was fast-forwarding through it, as a matter of fact... Orton showed up with his wife. Why not have Carmelo make fun of his wife? Do something. His wife is there. Get his wife when he’s not around and just cut a promo, ‘You think your husband is a man, I am more of a man.’ Give me something, man." [From 43:08 onwards]

Randy was away from WWE programming for months before returning at Elimination Chamber. He looks set to face Kevin Owens at WrestleMania 41.

