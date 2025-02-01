30-year-old star set to compete first-time post-WWE release

  • home icon
By Aakaansh Sukale
Modified Feb 01, 2025 11:48 GMT
30-year-old star set to compete at Attack Pro Wrrestling! [Image credit: WWE.com]
WWE has been gearing up for WrestleMania 41. Meanwhile, several recently released stars have started moving as they return to independent circuits or other promotions. Recently, it was announced that Nixon Newell, aka Tegan Nox, is set to make her first appearance and participate in a match following her release.

In 2022, Tegan Nox returned to Friday Night SmackDown and became a regular on the brand under Triple H's creative regime. After spending nearly two years on WWE's main roster, the 30-year-old star was released from the Stamford-based promotion.

Recently, Nixon Newell announced she is set to return to the independent circuit and is waiting for her 90-day clause to expire. Attack! Pro Wrestling's Instagram announced Newell's first-ever match of 2025 post-WWE release against Dani Luna.

"May 18th, Nixon returns home for a match 7 years in the making," Attack Pro Wrestling's Instagram handle posted.

Not everyone is happy with Triple H in the WWE Hall of Fame

Matt Morgan thinks Indi Hartwell and Tegan Nox will return to WWE

Tegan Nox, aka Nixon Newell, had an interesting trajectory in the Stamford-based promotion. The 30-year-old star showcased promise in the Mae Young Classic but got injured before she could advance further in the tournament. She's had a string of highs and lows as a performer and was released twice from the company.

Speaking on the Gigantic Pop podcast, TNA veteran Matt Morgan stated getting released doesn't mean it's over for a performer and expressed that Indi Hartwell and Tegan Nox could return to the Stamford-based promotion in the future.

"It doesn't mean it's over. So, one thing we've learned about Hunter and WWE under Hunter's leadership is when there's an opening for a storyline to come back in, I don't we've seen the last of Indi Hartwell. I bet my house she comes back to this company one day. I bet my house Tegan Nox will come back to this company one day," he said. [From 38:53 - 39:09]
youtube-cover

It'll be interesting to see what the future holds for stars who were recently released under the new regime.

Edited by Sanchari Bhattacharya
