30-year-old star wants first-time-ever matches against a top WWE Superstar and Charlotte Flair

Following on from their show-stealing match at WrestleMania 39, WWE's Charlotte Flair and Rhea Ripley have caught the attention of the current NWA Women's Champion Kamille.

Although they did not main event Night 1 of 'Mania this year, Rhea and Charlotte both put on one of the best matches of their careers as they battled it out for the SmackDown Women's Championship.

Speaking to Ten Count the day after their match, Kamille stated that both Flair and Ripley are two of her dream opponents.

“After seeing Rhea and Charlotte last night, either. Charlotte Flair, one of the greats being able to wrestle someone like her, some like Rhea, if we’re talking not just NWA here we’re talking all over. After seeing what they did last night, how could you not say them?” From [7:40 to 7:52]

Following on from WrestleMania 39, Charlotte Flair has taken a hiatus from the company whilst Rhea Ripley reigns as the new SmackDown Women's Champion.

Charlotte Flair sends a message to her fans

Despite having lost her championship to Rhea Ripley at WrestleMania 39, The Queen appears to be in good spirits.

Charlotte recently posted a message to her fans on social media on her birthday. She thanked her supporters for their good wishes, as well as stating that she has plenty of gas left in her tank.

"37 & the best is yet to come 🦋👸🏼🍷💎 thank you for all the birthday wishes 🙏🏻," tweeted Flair.

Flair has established herself as one of WWE's most successful Superstars, from capturing 14 World Titles and winning the Royal Rumble to also being one of the first women to main event WrestleMania.

