30-year-old star wants Shawn Michaels to induct him into the Hall of Fame; recalls what HBK told him about Triple H in private (Exclusive)

A rising star wants Shawn Michaels to induct him into the Hall of Fame in the future. He also recalled a private conversation he had with HBK about Triple H.

Carmelo Hayes has been a hot prospect ever since his days in NXT. He found some great support in Shawn Michaels who believed in him, which enabled him to rise to the top of the black and silver brand. Since Melo arrived on the main roster, he has proven that he doesn't miss his shots and has not wasted any opportunity to get into the limelight.

Sportskeeda Wrestling caught up with Carmelo Hayes ahead of the Royal Rumble and the topic of the Hall of Fame came into the discussion, given the time of the year. The former NXT star was asked who he would want to induct him into the prestigious WWE Hall of Fame when the time came. Hayes replied that he would prefer Michaels to do the honors since he was one of the first people to recognize his potential. He also recalled HBK telling him once that he wanted to get him in front of Triple H because he knew The Game would like what he saw.

Trending

"Probably Shawn Michaels. The only reason I say that is he was one of the first guys that saw my potential and really put me on. I remember Shawn telling me one time he said, 'First time I saw you, I just knew I had to get you in front of Hunter and I knew that Hunter would like you but I had to get you in front of him so he could see what I see.' And Shawn was the first guy I ever shot my shot with as far as telling him like, 'Hey, I wanna be this and I wanna be that..' And then he said, 'Okay, I see that for you.' And here we are." [2:10 - 2:45]

Check out which wrestler EC3 finds cute RIGHT HERE

Carmelo Hayes is still in touch with Shawn Michaels

Shawn Michaels is one of the most experienced performers in the business. It should come as no surprise that he possesses a wealth of knowledge that would be beneficial to any rising WWE star. Given that Carmelo Hayes came from NXT, he has access to his basket of knowledge and he is making best use of it.

During the same interview, Hayes admitted that Michaels was still helping him to this day. He also confirmed that he recently had a good talk with HBK.

"I talked to him on Saturday about Main Event when we just had a good talk. He just dropped some gems on me, always dropped some knowledge on me about the business and about positioning and just the way things go." [2:45 - 3:05]

Expand Tweet

It will be interesting to see how well Carmelo Hayes performs in the upcoming Men's Royal Rumble Match.

If you use any of the quotes in the article, then link back to the original source with an H/T to Sportskeeda.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback