30-year-old superstar names AJ Styles as his WWE dream opponent (Exclusive)

A current WWE Superstar shared that if he was allowed to pick a match, AJ Styles would be his desired singles opponent for now. The 30-year-old star is Pete Dunne.

While The Phenomenal One has had an extensive career in the pro wrestling business, he is still in great shape and a top name on the WWE roster. Although he lost his match against LA Knight at WrestleMania 40, he was able to take the latter out on SmackDown recently to get a title match with Cody Rhodes next.

With all his achievements, it is no wonder that AJ Styles is a dream match for Pete Dunne. Speaking in an exclusive interview with Bill Apter of Sportskeeda Wrestling, he stated:

"I wrestled in recently a Four-Way, but I grew up admiring AJ Styles a lot. I was a big fun of obviously his independent stuff at that time and that early TNA stuff. We had the wrestling channel back in the UK, so... And he was on it a lot and he was somebody I looked up to a lot." [1:40]

Pete Dunne also explained why the WWE Superstar was truly 'phenomenal' for him

Pete Dunne has apparently been following AJ Styles' career closely for years, drawing inspiration from the veteran.

In the same interview with Bill Apter, Pete was asked why he held The Phenomenal One in such regard. He explained:

"I think for me obviously it is, it's actually he is pretty jacked but I like... He has that attitude that we talked about. He is hostile in the ring. He is aggresive. He had that, on top of that, he had the flair stuff... All the flips and that kind of stuff. He was just a big inspiration on me and I wrestled him in a Four-Way recently. But obviously I would like to get that one on one match, at some point would be fantastic." [2:00 onwards]

As of now, only time will tell if Pete Dunne will get to have his WWE dream match.

