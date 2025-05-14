30-year-old WWE star announces the name of his heel faction

The name of a heel faction on WWE NXT was announced during the latest episode of the show. Wes Lee revealed it before his match against Tony D'Angelo.

While the former North American Champion was making his entrance, accompanied by his allies Tyson Dupont & Tyriek Igwe, a video package aired of him cutting a promo. Wes Lee stated:

"You see, look, my time here at NXT, I have learned that it's all about time. When to strike, and when to make those money moves. See, Tyson and Tyriek and I have been patiently waiting long enough. And now, it's time for the High Ryze. Listen to the top of NXT."

The name of the faction is High Ryze. During the WWE NXT match, Tony D'Angelo caught Wes Lee off a dive in the corner and hit him with a few uppercuts. The Don tossed his opponent back into the ring off the apron and hit him with a big boot. Tony tossed The Kardiak Kid into Tyson and Tyriek, but they caught him. D'Angelo wiped them out with a dive off the apron.

Stacks then appeared on the screen during the match, and he was outside Rizzo's safehouse. Wes Lee nailed Tony D with the Kardiak Kick and pinned him to win the match on WWE NXT.

