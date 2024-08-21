30-year-old WWE star bounces back following loss to Sheamus

Sheamus is quietly staking claim as one of the best professional wrestlers of 2024 ever since his return on WWE RAW in April. His latest effort was in a match against Pete Dunne, which was PLE-worthy.

Pete Dunne himself needs to be equally credited for the quality of their contest. But in the end, the Irishman gained an advantage over him with a solid win.

Dunne managed to score a win over Joaquin Wilde on the latest episode of WWE Speed. The Bruseirweight advanced in the tournament to determine a new number-one contender to Speed Champion Andrade. If the former NXT UK Champion can put away Je’Von Evans next, he will receive the title shot.

Watch Pete Dunne's victory on WWE Speed below:

As for The Celtic Warrior, creative has hinted at a potential rematch against Ludwig Kaiser. Their rivalry commenced over a month ago, with each of them holding a win over the other. On account of Bash in Berlin on August 31, it is not out of the question that Kaiser gets added to the card against one of the company's best workhorses.

Ludwig Kaiser has assured German fans he will wrestle at WWE Bash in Berlin

It appears Ludwig Kaiser is in a bit of a pickle. He joined World Heavyweight Champion Gunther to beat down Randy Orton in the opening segment this past Monday night. However, in the main event of the show, he was emphatically defeated by The Viper.

While the strong effort was evident in his match against Orton, he came out of the show adding another loss. During an interview with SPOX ahead of Bash in Berlin, Ludwig Kaiser confidently assured fans that he will not miss the upcoming show, which marks WWE's first PLE in Germany:

"I'm on the right track. Bash in Berlin is not in danger, I can reassure all German fans on that," Ludwig Kaiser said. "I would find it hard to cope with that [managing Gunther alone at the event]. I have earned the status that I can tear the place down on my own. As the only German, I want to show myself to my family and friends, who saw me fight in front of 35 people 10 years ago. That is important to me."

He was recently praised by WWE Hall of Famer The Undertaker, who claimed that Kaiser is someone who could make a significant impact down the line.

