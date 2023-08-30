30-year-old WWE star breaks silence with 4-word message after major announcement

WWE Superstar Angel Garza sent a message after a major announcement was made during the latest episode of NXT.

During the show, it was announced that the duo of Garza and Humberto Carrillo will be back in action next week on the developmental brand. A vignette was shown focusing on the cousins having dreams about their grandfather, Humberto Garza, before they woke up with claw marks on their chests.

Now, Angel Garza has sent a message on social media following the announcement. He said that the duo will be back better than ever.

"AND BETTER THAN EVER."

The Los Lotharios were last seen in action against the team of Dragon Lee and Nathan Frazer on an episode of NXT in July.

They have been one of the most promising tag teams in WWE for some time now. However, their main roster run was arguably underwhelming as they failed to get the fans rooting for them. It will be interesting to see what's next for Garza and Carrillo as they look to regain the top on NXT and possibly vie for the tag team titles.

