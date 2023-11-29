30-year-old WWE star extends undefeated streak lasting nearly 4+ months

A top WWE star just extended his winning streak, which is over four months already.

Ilja Dragunov has been on a roll since returning to NXT. He has racked up huge wins on his road to becoming the NXT Champion. Dragunov has also been involved in many spectacular matches in recent months.

As NXT Champion, Dragunov has a lot of people gunning after his title, like Baron Corbin, who he will face at NXT Deadline. It appears as if Corbin has finally gotten in the head of Dragnov.

Tonight on WWE NXT, Nathan Frazer was backstage with Axiom, and he compared the lifestyles of both Corbin and Dragunov. He said that while the latter was the champion, he would prefer Baron's lifestyle. This didn't please Dragunov, who confronted him about it and challenged him to a match later in the night.

During the match, Ilja Dragunov brought the fight to Frazer and dominated most of the match before putting him away with three H bombs.

With this win, Dragunov extended his winning streak, which began before he became champion. In fact, his last loss was to Carmelo Hayes at the NXT Great American Bash.

