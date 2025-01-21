30-year-old WWE star says goodbye to Bayley after her shock move to RAW

WWE Superstar Bayley received a heartfelt message from a fellow wrestler after moving to RAW. Kit Wilson of Pretty Deadly bid goodbye to The Role Model on X after she officially moved to the red brand.

Adam Pearce shocked the WWE Universe tonight by announcing Bayley's move to RAW via the transfer window. The former WWE Women's Champion took on Nia Jax in her return match and ended up losing the bout.

Shortly after her move to RAW, Bayley received a message from Pretty Deadly's Kit Wilson. He bid her goodbye in an emotional tweet, as can be seen below:

"DING DONG, GOODBYE! 😢 Our Champ!"

It would be interesting to see what WWE CCO Triple H has planned for the popular 35-year-old star now that she's been moved to RAW. She won the 2024 Women's Royal Rumble match and the WWE Women's Championship at WrestleMania XL. She had a lengthy title run on WWE SmackDown before losing the belt to Nia Jax at SummerSlam 2024.

Her fans would love for her to have another marquee match at this year's WrestleMania. Unfortunately, things didn't start well for her on the red brand, though, as she suffered a massive loss to Jax again.

