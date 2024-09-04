30-year-old WWE star suddenly steals win; immediately runs away

This week’s episode of WWE NXT saw a 30-year-old star stealing a win after being completely overwhelmed in a match. Notably, he threw an insult at his opponent’s father in the final moments of the bout, provoking him and stealing the win. The man in question is Lexis King.

Oro Mensah faced The King in a singles match after they were involved in a brawl last week. Notably, Lexis King made an uninvited backstage appearance where The Meta Four were hanging out and insulted Mensah. King said that Mensah seemed to be without a father since Noam Dar is on an injury hiatus.

The Swiss WWE star clapped back and said that it was funny hearing that from someone who lacked a father figure. This triggered Lexis King, who slapped Mensah hard, starting a brawl. This week, Mensah unleashed himself on his opponent. King even tried escaping into the crowd at one point but was pulled back into the fight.

While The Meta Four member was in control, King made an uncalled-for remark and remarked that Mensah’s father “should have burned to ashes.” This made the Swiss Superstar lose control and King used this momentary lack of composure to roll him up and use the ropes for a pinfall.

Oro Mensah couldn’t believe that he had lost and lunged at Lexis King. However, The King left the ring and ran out to the back, with The Meta Four member right at his heel. It would be interesting to see what lies next in this feud which has seemingly taken a stronger personal hue this week.

