30-year-old WWE star uses illegal move to earn a championship match for his team during SmackDown

On the latest episode of WWE SmackDown, Pretty Deadly collided with DIY in an impromptu match. It was announced before the bout that if they won, Elton Prince and Kit Wilson would become the #1 contenders for the tag titles.

Johnny Gargano and Tommaso Ciampa were involved in an in-ring segment during the show tonight. They tried to hold a moment of silence for Motor City Machine Gun, but they were interrupted by Pretty Deadly. They reminded DIY of all the work they did to keep those tag titles.

Adam Pearce then came out and announced the match. The champions were still in street clothes and were not prepared to wrestle. The match happened anyway. Kit Wilson hit Johnny Gargano with a jumping uppercut and kicked Ciampa in the corner.

Wilson slammed Gargano on the mat and clotheslined Ciampa. Pretty Deadly nailed Johnny Wrestling with a double-team codebreaker. Tomasso sent Kit into the post, and Elton Prince hit Ciampa with a big boot.

Ciampa went for a roll-up, but Kit Wilson reversed it to get a roll-up of his own. He grabbed the ropes, and the referee counted to three. Pretty Deadly is now next in line for the WWE Tag Team Championship.

