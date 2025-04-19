The 11th annual André the Giant Memorial Battle Royal was held on the latest episode of WWE SmackDown. Carmelo Hayes outlasted everyone and won the match after being saved by his tag team partner.

Rey Fenix came out first while Shinsuke Nakamura entered last. R-Truth eliminated Carlito and The Miz kicked his former teammate over the top rope. The WWE veteran and Karrion Kross started throwing hands, and Los Garza hit Rey Fenix with a double superkick.

Fenix eliminated both stars and A-Town Down Under eliminated Pretty Deadly. Tyler Bate took down Grayson Waller and Austin Theory with a double clothesline and tried to eliminate them but failed. Ludwig Kaiser sent Tyler Bate out with a shotgun dropkick. Santos Escobar kicked Andrade before being eliminated by Rey Fenix.

Otis bodyslammed Andrade and Brutus Creed eliminated Akira Tozawa. Otis eliminated The Creed Brothers and himself. El Idolo eliminated A-Town Down Under on his own while Dragon Lee took Karrion Kross out of the match. Pete Dunne eliminated Ludwig Kaiser and The Miz saved his partner Carmelo Hayes from being eliminated.

The former WWE Champion got tossed over the top rope and Carmelo did the same thing to The Bruiserweight. Shockingly, El Grande Americano, who wasn't even in the match, came out and eliminated Rey Fenix. Hayes finally dumped Andrade over the top rope to win the match and become the 2025 André the Giant Memorial Battle Royal winner.

