30-year-old WWE star won first singles match on Monday Night RAW after over 300 days

WWE has entered a new era and season as the Draft takes full effect following the events of Backlash France. Meanwhile, a popular star scored her first singles televised victory in over 300 days on Monday Night RAW.

Last year, several new faces received their main roster call-ups during the annual two-night event, including Zoey Stark. She quickly aligned with Trish Stratus and teamed up with the WWE Hall of Famer for months before turning on her. Later, she formed a tag team with Shayna Baszler on Monday Night RAW.

However, the star couldn't stack victories as a singles competitor, as her last singles win came over Becky Lynch in July 2023. During Monday Night RAW, Fightful's Sean Ross Sapp pointed out that Stark's win over Ivy Nile was her first televised victory since last year.

Zoey Stark has qualified for the next round and will face Lyra Valkyria on the red brand. She won her first singles match on Monday Night RAW after over 300 days. It will be interesting to see if she can win the upcoming tournament.

Queen of the Ring finals and Women's World Championship match will take place at WWE King & Queen of The Ring 2024

The landscape of the weekly product changed after the recent Draft as superstars moved to a new brand with a handful of main roster call-ups from the developmental brand at the end of April 2024.

On the recent episode of Monday Night RAW, Liv Morgan finally got her one-on-one opportunity against The Man, as Becky Lynch agreed to face her in Saudi Arabia for the Women's World Championship.

Meanwhile, both tournaments are heating up as WWE RAW kicked off the first round of King and Queen of The Ring. After the events of the red brand, Lyra Valkyria, IYO SKY, and Zoey Stark qualified for the next round.

The finals of King and Queen of The Ring will take place in less than three weeks in Saudi Arabia. The winner from the WWE RAW bracket will face the winner from Friday Night SmackDown.

