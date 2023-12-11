30-year-old WWE Superstar has a personal request for his fans

A WWE Superstar recently made a personal request to all his fans.

The name in question is Lexis King. The son of the late former WWE Superstar, Brian Pillman Sr., made a name for himself on the independent circuit and in Major League Wrestling. He also featured in AEW before signing with the Stamford-based company in August 2023.

King is currently a part of WWE's white and gold brand. His recent ring appearance was a losing cause against former NXT Champion Carmelo Hayes at the NXT Deadline premium live event. It was his first televised loss in the company.

Some of King's fans love to call themselves the Registered Lex Offenders. On his recent stream on Twitch, the WWE Superstar addressed the apparent issue with the name and urged the fans to stop using it while referring to themselves.

“The ‘registered Lex offenders’ is a little...as much as I think it’s funny, I think that one has to die. Because we can’t say that on TV. And it’s just a little too..I do appreciate the creativity, you guys,” Lexis King said.

WWE Superstar Lexis King opens up on how Brian Pillman's legacy shaped his future

Lexis King has already impressed the WWE Universe with his character work. The NXT Superstar appeared on Booker T's Hall of Fame podcast to share his journey getting into professional wrestling.

During the podcast, King was asked if he was born to become a professional wrestler. In response, he stated that he had no choice but to be one after his father named him Brian Pillman Jr:

"You know, I think about that a lot, and I feel like I never had a choice. I felt like it was always in my blood for the fact that the day he decided he was going to name me Brian Pillman. I was trapped, it was everywhere I go. It's a household name in Cincinnati where I grew up, and I couldn't escape that legacy, couldn't escape all the reminders of him. And to be fair, he didn't exactly leave me a choice," King said.

It will be interesting to see what the future holds for the 30-year-old. The NXT Superstar has a huge legacy to carry forward. Only time will tell whether he manages to do so or crumbles under its burden.

