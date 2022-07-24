30-year wrestling veteran predicts surprising outcome for The Miz vs. Logan Paul match at SummerSlam (Exclusive)

The Miz vs. Logan Paul is set to take up the "celebrity match" spot at SummerSlam 2022. It's a direct continuation of WrestleMania 38, where The A-Lister turned on the YouTube star following their win against The Mysterios. A wrestling veteran has now predicted a rather surprising outcome for the match.

The match between the two men was made official on the July 18th episode of RAW. While there will likely be no stipulation, the bout is expected to be one of the marquee matches on the second-biggest premium live special of the year.

Many expect Logan Paul to come out with the win as he recently signed a contract with WWE. However, one person who doesn't share the same opinion is 30-year wrestling veteran Joel Gertner.

Speaking to Bill Apter on Sportskeeda Wrestling's SummerSlam Preview, he stated that he expects the 2-time Grand Slam Champion to outsmart Logan Paul to pick up the win:

"If Maryse is at ringside, then it's like boxing. You never know when something could happen - like Mike Tyson trying to bite the ear off the side of your face. That's the kind of tactic that The Miz might engage in or Maryse," Gertner said.

He continued:

"When you're in there with the likes of top heavyweight boxers and holding your own like Logan Paul has been, you'd think that Logan Paul would have an easy night in disposing of The Miz, but to me, The Miz might find some way to establish that the WWE is his home ground, and I look for him, wrestling-wise, to outsmart Logan Paul and for him to tout on TV the following week as a victory." (5:26-6:20)

Will The Miz benefit from a win at SummerSlam?

It will be interesting to see how the match is handled. The Miz might not be the most consistently-booked superstar on the WWE roster, but his tenure has given him enough momentum that it rarely matters when he loses.

With that said, it would be a big surprise if he picked up a win over the recently-signed Logan Paul, whose contract details are still unknown to the WWE Universe.

Would you like to see the former WWE Champion beat Logan Paul at SummerSlam 2022? Sound off in the comments below!

