WWE Superstar Ivar faced Otis in singles action during the latest episode of Monday Night RAW.

Before the show commenced, both were involved in a backstage argument, leading to an official match scheduled for later in the night. Notably, the leader of The Alpha Academy, Chad Gable, was absent from the show.

The duo engaged in a hard-hitting contest, highlighted by Ivar's early attempt at a springboard crossbody. However, Otis astoundingly caught the 304-pound man in mid-air, delivering the World's Strongest Slam to a thunderous ovation from the crowd. Ivar countered with a sit-out powerbomb for a near fall, showcasing his offense.

The back-and-forth action persisted, with the former WWE RAW Tag Team Champion executing his signature caterpillar elbow drop on Ivar for a two-count. Despite the impressive display from both, The Viking Raider secured the win by flawlessly executing a moonsault from the top rope.

After the bout, RAW commentator Michale Cole revealed that Ivar was busted open during the encounter.

Expand Tweet

Ivar has impressively begun 2024, echoing a similar feat from last year. It will be interesting to see what WWE has planned for the talented star.

What did you think of the match between Ivar and Otis on WWE RAW? Let us know in the comments section below.