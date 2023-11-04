304-pound WWE Superstar volunteers for match against Ricochet

A top WWE Superstar has just volunteered for a match against Ricochet.

Since Erik has been out of action due to an injury, Ivar has wreaked havoc on his opponents, particularly New Day. He has also been on a winning streak and is set to have the biggest match of his singles career when he competes in a number-one contender match for the Intercontinental Championship. However, that doesn't mean that he isn't open to fight anyone.

Recently, a fan asked WWE to give Ricochet and Indie star Jay Malachi a 20-minute match. The high-flyer responded, saying that he could put on a 20-minute classic with just about anyone.

Ivar responded to his tweet, volunteering to take him up on his offer using the hands-raised emoji.

Ricochet suffered a crushing defeat to Dominik Mysterio this week on RAW

The former Intercontinental Champion has recently found himself in a feud with Dominik Mysterio after the latter, along with Logan Paul, invited Samantha Irvin into the ring and asked her to announce Paul as the new United States Champion.

Samantha's fiancé didn't take too kindly to this, and he charged to the ring and attacked Dominik Mysterio and Logan Paul. This set up a match between the two men this past week on RAW.

However, Dominik came out on top in the encounter with help from JD McDonagh and Rhea Ripley. The former Intercontinental Champion attacked Dominik after the match, indicating that this rivalry is far from over.

It remains to be seen if the high-flyer will get another shot at beating Dominik and if this will lead to a future title opportunity.

