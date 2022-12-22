31-year-old continues to tease making her return to WWE under Triple H

Earlier this year, Triple H began rehiring superstars who were fired under the old regime. It's been several weeks, and the returns have not stopped. It looks like Chelsea Green might be on her way back to the company.

Vince McMahon's sudden retirement and departure have put more responsibilities on Triple H, Stephanie McMahon, and Nick Khan to run the company. However, the trio have been doing remarkable business and improved the product in less than a few months.

In 2021, Chelsea Green was released from the company after months of inactivity on the blue brand. Interestingly, BodySlam noted that Green might be returning to the company as she ended her premium subscription account.

"Notably, Chelsea Green who had a onlyfans page, now does not. If you click the link to her page it shows a “Sorry, This Page Is Not Available” message showing that the page has now been shut down." [H/T - BodySlam]

CHELSEA GREEN @ImChelseaGreen Disney date was a bust, but we got this pic for proof that we attempted. Disney date was a bust, but we got this pic for proof that we attempted. https://t.co/kUSb5Wf0YX

It will be interesting to see if Green returns to the company alone or with Matt Cardona to work under Triple H's new regime.

Triple H recently brought back Bronson Reed on WWE RAW

After becoming a part-time wrestler, Triple H devoted his time to developing the stars of tomorrow on the black-and-gold brand as the creative head of the developmental system.

After becoming the Chief Content Officer, Hunter brought back several NXT alumni who were fired or released by the previous regime, including Karrion Kross, Johnny Gargano, Candice LeRae, and more.

Last Monday, Bronson Reed returned to the company when he appeared on WWE RAW. He quickly attacked Dexter Lumis and assisted The Miz in winning the Ladder match on the red brand.

Several reports indicate that more superstars are set to make their return in the coming weeks and months under Hunter's new regime. It will be interesting to see what Reed does next on the red brand.

What are your thoughts on Hunter's new regime? Sound off in the comment section.

