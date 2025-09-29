31-year-old star announces WWE departure

By Phillipa Marie
Modified Sep 29, 2025 21:16 GMT
This is a massive shock (image via WWE)

Earlier in the week, it was revealed that Jazmyn Nyx had opted to leave WWE despite being offered a new contract, and it seems that she won't be walking away alone.

Earlier today, Edris Enofe announced on his Twitter page that he was leaving the company.

The 31-year-old shared a video where he revealed the following:

“As of today, I will officially be leaving the WWE. This is a decision I have thought about for a very long time, and I’m gonna trust my gut on this. With that being said, for the past 4 years I have had the chance to meet and work with incredible people, from the wrestlers, to the referees, the creative teams, the medical staff and of course all the coaches who put in so much time and effort into making me better, and for that I will always, always appreciate y’all. And of course to all the fans who have supported me through all these years, thank you.”
This announcement brings to an end Enofe's four-year tenure with WWE, which started back in 2021.

Edris Enofe had his most memorable run alongside Malik Blade on WWE NXT

Edris Enofe's career stalled last summer when he suffered a shoulder injury that kept him sidelined until February this year. Ahead of that, he was seen as a regular face in the NXT Tag Team Division and became well-known alongside Malik Blade.

Despite not being able to capture any championship gold as part of his run with the company, he still seemed to be a popular star with the crowd, and the announcement comes as a surprise to many of his fans.

It's unclear if he plans to continue to wrestle outside of the company or if he has other avenues of employment that he wishes to explore.

