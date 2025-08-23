31-year-old star claims WWE mishandled his release; explains what went wrong

WWE Superstars often have resentment or disappointment with the way they parted ways with the promotion. Recently, Odyssey Jones talked about his release and how he feels the company mishandled the situation.

In September 2024, Odyssey Jones' run in the Stamford-based promotion came to an abrupt end as he was released from the company under the Triple H-led creative regime. The release was due to domestic abuse allegations, and this derailed his run on Monday Night RAW alongside The New Day.

Jones not only pursued legal actions against the accuser but also returned to wrestling on the independent circuit. Sadly, the rising name could've made an impact in the Stamford-based promotion, but Oddyssey revealed how the company mishandled the entire situation.

In an appearance on the Generation of Wrestling podcast, the 31-year-old star talked about his release from the Stamford-based promotion. Jones believes WWE mishandled the situation when someone he was formerly seeing contacted the promotion about it and accused him of domestic abuse. While he didn't name anyone in particular, Oddyssey stated the accuser misunderstood their relationship.

"Yeah, I think they mishandled it. Even when I talked to them about the situation, when they called me and first told me, I laughed on the phone because I know what had happened. At the end of the day, it was a woman upset that I was making moves without her. The narrative was that it was my girlfriend kind of throwing me under the bus. It wasn't my girlfriend, it was one of my girls; one of my women that I was seeing when I was traveling. She got upset that she wasn't the one. She got upset that she didn't get the access that she felt she deserved," Jones said.

Former WWE Champion addresses Odyssey Jones's release

In 2023, Odyssey Jones joined WWE's main roster and headed to Monday Night RAW. Unfortunately, he didn't make his television appearance until the following year, when he appeared to save The New Day against The Final Testament. It seemed like Jones was going to add more power to the group, but he was released out of nowhere.

In an interview with the New York Post, former WWE Champion Kofi Kingston addressed Odyssey Jones' abrupt release from the company under the Triple H-led creative regime. The WWE veteran said nothing ever goes as planned in the business, and the duo had to quickly pivot when Jones was out of the picture.

"Nothing ever goes as planned. So all that to say, you know, once Odyssey was out of the mix, we just had to figure out a way to pivot and keep the story going and keep on moving forward, because, as they say, the show must go on. And you figure out the best ways to adjust," Kingston said.

It'll be interesting to see if Jones ever makes a return to the Stamford-based promotion in the coming years.

If you use quotes from the article, please credit Generation of Wrestling podcast, and provide an H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription.

