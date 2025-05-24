31-year-old star pulls off shocking win over Charlotte Flair in SmackDown debut; qualifies for major match

A 31-year-old star has just pulled off a surprising win over Charlotte Flair. By doing so, she has qualified for a major match.
With Money in the Bank set to take place on June 7, 2025, WWE has been hosting a series of qualifying matches for the namesake ladder match for both the men's and women's divisions. On the women's side, Alexa Bliss, Roxanne Perez, and Rhea Ripley have qualified for the Money in the Bank ladder match, with only three more spots remaining before tonight's episode of SmackDown.
In tonight's episode, Giulia, Charlotte Flair, and Zelina Vega competed in a qualifying match to determine who would be the fourth participant in the match.
Flair interrupted Tiffany Stratton's segment with Alexa Bliss to make a bold claim that she would win the Money in the Bank ladder match and then cash in on the latter to become the WWE Women's Champion and take back the spotlight.
All three women put on a competitive match that had fans on the edge of their seats. While it looked like Charlotte Flair would pick up the win when she locked in the Figure Eight leglock on Zelina Vega, Giulia had other plans when she hit the former with a stomp. The former NXT Women's Champion then executed the Northern Lights Bomb on Vega to secure the victory. This was Giulia's SmackDown debut, and she delivered an impressive performance.
With this win, she will now join Alexa Bliss, Roxanne Perez, and Rhea Ripley in the Women's Money in the Bank ladder match.