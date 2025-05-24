  • home icon
  • WWE
  • WWE SmackDown 2025
  • 31-year-old star pulls off shocking win over Charlotte Flair in SmackDown debut; qualifies for major match

31-year-old star pulls off shocking win over Charlotte Flair in SmackDown debut; qualifies for major match

By Sunil Joseph
Modified May 24, 2025 01:00 GMT
Charlotte Flair
Charlotte Flair is a former SmackDown Women's Champion (Source: WWE.com)

A 31-year-old star has just pulled off a surprising win over Charlotte Flair. By doing so, she has qualified for a major match.

Ad

With Money in the Bank set to take place on June 7, 2025, WWE has been hosting a series of qualifying matches for the namesake ladder match for both the men's and women's divisions. On the women's side, Alexa Bliss, Roxanne Perez, and Rhea Ripley have qualified for the Money in the Bank ladder match, with only three more spots remaining before tonight's episode of SmackDown.

In tonight's episode, Giulia, Charlotte Flair, and Zelina Vega competed in a qualifying match to determine who would be the fourth participant in the match.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Flair interrupted Tiffany Stratton's segment with Alexa Bliss to make a bold claim that she would win the Money in the Bank ladder match and then cash in on the latter to become the WWE Women's Champion and take back the spotlight.

All three women put on a competitive match that had fans on the edge of their seats. While it looked like Charlotte Flair would pick up the win when she locked in the Figure Eight leglock on Zelina Vega, Giulia had other plans when she hit the former with a stomp. The former NXT Women's Champion then executed the Northern Lights Bomb on Vega to secure the victory. This was Giulia's SmackDown debut, and she delivered an impressive performance.

Ad

With this win, she will now join Alexa Bliss, Roxanne Perez, and Rhea Ripley in the Women's Money in the Bank ladder match.

About the author
Sunil Joseph

Sunil Joseph

Twitter icon

Sunil is a pro wrestling journalist, covering AEW and WWE news stories at Sportskeeda. He holds an MBA degree in Marketing, and has nearly 7 years of experience. A wrestling aficionado since childhood, Sunil used to imitate his favorite wrestlers as a young kid, and started writing professionally about the sport via Sportskeeda’s revenue-sharing opportunity.

Sunil admires former world champions AJ Styles, Will Ospreay, and Kenny Omega for their ability to consistently deliver great matches as well as entertain crowds with their mic skills.

If ever given a chance to change a storyline, Sunil would have booked Roman Reigns to end The Undertaker’s WrestleMania streak instead of Brock Lesnar. According to him, The Tribal Chief needed the victory more than Brock Lesnar, as the latter was already an established performer when he defeated ‘Taker. He would’ve also made that as Taker’s final match.

Always focused on making his work accurate and reliable, Sunil thoroughly checks his facts before writing his articles. When not writing for pro wrestling, he spends his time watching cricket.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Harish Raj S
sk promotional banner
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications