31-year-old star wants to become the next General Manager of WWE RAW

It is a difficult task to be General Manager for WWE RAW or SmackDown as it comes with extreme responsibilities and tough decisions that can alter the careers of superstars in the locker room. Recently returned star Chelsea Green wants to become the next GM of the red brand.

In 2021, Chelsea Green was released from the company after being inactive for months on the blue brand. Upon her release, she began working on the independent circuit and hoped to return to the company in the near future.

Earlier this year, she returned to the main roster and has since been in an on-screen feud with General Manager Adam Pearce. Speaking on WWE Deutschland, the 31-year-old star was asked by a fan if she wanted to become the next general manager of RAW. Here's what she had to say:

"I've thought about it and I've been thinking about it for a few weeks now. I did again put in a formal request with the WWE management team. Adam [Pearce] maybe he just needs a little bit more help. Maybe he's in over his head, he could use a little help and I can do that. If he wants to stick to SmackDown, I've got RAW. I'll take care of that." (From 20:20 to 20:50)

It will be interesting to see if Green will become an authority figure in the near future.

Chelsea Green would like to fight WWE personality Adam Pearce for the title of General Manager at WrestleMania 40

WrestleMania 39 is less than two weeks away and several stars have punched their tickets to the Showcase of the Immortals. However, some matches are yet to be finalized for the show.

Speaking on WWE Deutschland, Chelsea Green stated that she would like to fight General Manager Adam Pearce for his position to run both shows at WrestleMania 40. Check it out:

"Adam Pearce. Adam Pearce for the General Manager position. Winner takes General Manager position." (From 26:00 to 26:26)

Initially, Green mentioned Rhea Ripley as her possible opponent for WrestleMania 40 but the recently returned star wants to take the powers of Adam Pearce to run the show.

What are your thoughts on Chelsea Green? Sound off in the comment section below.

If you use quotes from this article, please credit WWE and give a H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription.

Poll : 0 votes