31-year-old top star could make WWE debut at the Royal Rumble and surprisingly win the match, feels legend (Exclusive)

The WWE Royal Rumble is one of the company's most highly anticipated events, where superstars have the opportunity to elevate their careers to the next level. During the latest episode of Smack Talk, Bill Apter explained why Jade Cargill needed to win the upcoming Women's Royal Rumble match.

It has been a few months since Cargill joined WWE, but she is yet to make her in-ring debut, and many believe she could wrestle her first match in the company at the Royal Rumble.

The former AEW star is training at the Performance Center, but it's evident that WWE has big plans for her. Bill Apter felt that if Jade Cargill does enter the Women's Royal Rumble match, Triple H's team must push her to win.

"She has got to win. I don't think they are going to put her in there to get a wrestling debut and not come out the winner. If she is in the Royal Rumble, somehow, they've got to put her over soon." [26:29 - 26:48]

Smack Talk co-host SP3 wasn't on the same page as Bill Apter regarding Cargill winning the Rumble, as he felt she might still be green inside the ring and could get exposed on the big stage.

Apter, however, stood by his claim and explained that Jade being the final survivor in the Rumble would be a bigger news story than any other talent winning the match, including Becky Lynch.

The iconic wrestling journalist added:

"The day after the Royal Rumble, Becky Lynch wins, is there going to be a big buzz in the business? No, it will be Becky won. Jade Cargill wins, it's going to be like, 'Oh my god, this is spectacular. It's the new kid on the block, and it's a new feeling, and it's a new year. That's what I'm saying." [28:47 - 29:14]

