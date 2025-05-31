31-year-old top star teased as Zelina Vega's next US Title opponent on SmackDown

It looks like Zelina Vega is finally done with Chelsea Green and her "Secret Her-vice" on SmackDown after finishing Alba Fyre. Backstage on SmackDown, a 31-year-old star was teased as her next opponent.

Zelina Vega looks like she is ready to move on from Chelsea Green, whom she has done a clean sweep over. This week on SmackDown, an infuriated Chelsea Green sent Alba Fyre to do her bidding, but she failed, and Zelina Vega once again got away with another huge win.

Backstage after the match, she crossed paths with the incredible 31-year-old star Giulia. The Japanese sensation told the US Champion, "I see you, Zelina, but I see that title more". This was a clear tease of a future feud.

Giulia has already secured her place in the Women's Money in the Bank ladder match, but if she wins, she may go straight for the WWE Women's Championship currently held by Tiffany Stratton.

There is an option for Giulia to cash in on the Women's US Title, but it's something that is so rare that it has only happened once in 20 years, with Austin Theory attempting to cash in to become the US Champion. He failed to do so.

Giulia had a great vignette today where she declared her intentions on SmackDown.

