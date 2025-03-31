  • home icon
  • 31-year-old veteran has a big character change on RAW after month-long absence

31-year-old veteran has a big character change on RAW after month-long absence

By Rohit Nath
Modified Mar 31, 2025 20:00 GMT
The crowd in the O2 Arena in London (Pic Courtesy: WWE on X)
The crowd in the O2 Arena in London (Pic Courtesy: WWE on X)

This week on WWE RAW, there was a major return that was announced by General Manager Adam Pearce. It came out of the blue for the London crowd in the O2 arena, and another returning veteran had a huge character change.

On the March 31, 2025, episode of RAW, The New Day's Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods had to prove why they deserved a shot at the World Tag Team Championship.

In a big surprise, The New Catch Republic was back. Tyler Bate returned for the first time since July last year, while the 31-year-old Pete Dunne seemingly turned babyface again after a month-long absence from the red brand.

Unfortunately for the duo, it wasn't enough being in front of their home town crowd as they wound up on the losing end to Kingston and Xavier Woods. There was no homecoming celebration for the returning duo.

After the match, The New Day demanded a shot at the tag team titles, and The War Raiders came out. An intimidated Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods suddenly seemed less confrontational, and they walked away.

It was an unfortunate moment for The New Catch Republic, who will now undoubtedly be at the back of the line. One has to wonder how much further the two will go as a team together, considering their long and storied history together.

Edited by Harish Raj S
