31-year-old wrestler badly injured following recent show; out for 7-8 months

It is never a good time for a wrestler to get injured, but the situation becomes more painful when the star has been garnering momentum before the setback and surgery is required to fix it.

That was exactly what happened with Mexican wrestler Soberano Jr. after he revealed that he was dealing with an injury. He last wrestled at the CMLL event on March 11, and he also competed on crossover shows between the promotion and New Japan Pro Wrestling.

In an interview with Más Lucha, Soberano Jr. stated that he was dealing with an injury and would have surgery in April. The wrestler claimed he will return in November, which would mean at least seven months on the shelf:

"I am happy with wishes continue. Sadly, I have an injury that is preventing that. I will be out for seven months but happy to be closing the tail end of March. I will have surgery in April, so I am taking advantage of this final leg of March to enjoy the fans and enjoy every show I’m on. I will return in November with more will to continue to win over the fans and more will to keep hustling here in wrestling," he said. (H/T Fightful)

Sportskeeda Wrestling wishes Soberano Jr. a speedy recovery.

