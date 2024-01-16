31-year-old WWE star calls out officials for creating "unsafe" situation for superstars after SmackDown 

A WWE star has decided to "call out" officials for creating dangerous situations for competitors after last week's SmackDown.

Angel Garza and Humberto Carrillo defeated LWO during the blue brand's show in a tag team match. The duo developed a mean streak where they have been rather successful, employing any methods possible to win matches.

While Santos Escobar watched from the commentary desk, Garza and Carrillo defeated LWO. They also used some questionable tricks to do what they needed to.

In a video that Garza has reposted on social media, he showed how standing on the ropes when Cruz Del Toro was trying to run them resulted in him falling out of the ring.

However, instead of acknowledging that he was the reason the incident happened, he cheekily took a shot at the WWE officials, letting them know that they needed to tighten the ropes as stars were falling through them.

"Please @wwe tight better those ropes! When wrestlers try to use them they open 😬😂😂😂🤭 (that’s unsafe) 🤭," Angel wrote.

Usually, in wrestling, loose ropes are a sign of bad production and can even lead to severe injuries. Nick Aldis and Triple H might not take too kindly to being called out, but they could ignore it.

As of this moment, no company official has responded to the cheeky accusation.

