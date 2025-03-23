31-year-old WWE star makes a grand return after 6 years; pays tribute to Triple H

A 31-year-old WWE Superstar made his return to the independent circuit after nearly six years. He also paid tribute to Triple H upon his comeback to the indies.

Pete Dunne was a major name on the independent circuit before being associated with the global juggernaut in 2017. He moved to the United States to become a part of NXT in 2019 following which he did not make appearances for any other wrestling promotion.

However, things have changed in WWE in the last few years and the stars are allowed more freedom, including appearing at other wrestling companies. This led to the 31-year-old making his return to the indies last night at Over the Top Homecoming event where he defeated Sammy D in a singles match.

Dunne, along with his former partner Trent Seven and Sammy D, also did the iconic Triple H's water spit during his entrance.

WWE fans have been waiting for Triple H to push Pete Dunne

Pete Dunne was an integral part of NXT UK and NXT before moving to the main roster. The Bruiserweight's hard-hitting style, paired with excellent athletic abilities, made him one of the best performers on WWE's developmental brand. Dunne even won the NXT UK Championship and NXT Tag Team Championship during his time on the brand.

However, Dunne has failed to replicate similar success on the main roster. He underwent a name change upon his SmackDown debut which did not sit well with many. While the name change was reversed after Triple H took over the company's creative department, fans are still waiting for Hunter to involve the English star in some notable storylines.

Pete Dunne is often on the losing end of his matches on WWE TV programming. He has mainly competed in non-televised bouts in the last few years. Recently, he was involved in a brief feud with Ludwig Kaiser and Penta. However, the Bruiserweight suffered losses to both men.

