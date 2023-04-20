31-year-old WWE Star set to return after recent absence

WWE announced earlier today that current superstar and fan favorite, Wendy Choo, will return to in-ring action this week after spending time away from performing.

Choo currently performs on the company's third brand NXT, and her last appearance came on February 28th after she was mysteriously attacked in the parking lot.

With her injuries from the attack now fully healed, Wendy Choo will return to the ring this Friday on NXT Level Up as she teams up with Valentina Feroz to take on the duo of Lash Legend and Jakara Jackson.

Wendy Choo has done an excellent job over the past year in WWE in standing out from many other talents in NXT by utilizing her comedic chops to make a name for herself.

What are WWE's plans for another absent female superstar?

Another superstar who has been absent from WWE programming is Alexa Bliss. The former Women's Champion hasn't been seen on television or in the ring since she failed to defeat Bianca Belair at the Royal Rumble event earlier this year in January for the RAW Women's Championship.

According to a recent report from Ringside News, World Wrestling Entertainment officials currently have no creative direction for her, meaning her time away from the ring will most likely continue.

"We asked around about Alexa Bliss, and we were told that, despite all the hope in the world from fans that she will be back soon, there are no current plans." [H/T Ringside News]

Alexa Bliss has proven over the years that she is more than able to put the company on her back, having had great runs as both the RAW and SmackDown Women's Champion, as well as capturing Tag Team gold alongside Nikki Cross.

