31-year-old WWE star shows off impressive body transformation

WWE Superstars are gearing up to compete on different brands and shows in the coming months. Meanwhile, the former NXT Heritage Cup winner Lexis King has shown off an impressive body transformation.

Lexis King is no stranger to professional wrestling, as he's a second-generation WWE Superstar and the son of the late Brian Pillman. The 31-year-old star has tried to make waves on the developmental brand but has yet to win a significant championship in the Stamford-based promotion.

Recently, King shared a personal health update and said he lost 23 pounds in six weeks. Moreover, the second-generation star gave himself a new nickname following the weight loss and went by "Skinny Lexis." The NXT star shared a photo of the incredible transformation on X (formerly Twitter).

"I lost 23 pounds in 6 weeks! You all can now refer to me as “Skinny Lexis” 👑👑👑," King tweeted on X.

Lexis King has won a championship in WWE

In 2023, Lexis King ended his run with All Elite Wrestling and signed with the Stamford-based promotion. Upon joining the developmental brand, King developed a new persona as a singles wrestler and started his journey under Shawn Michaels' creative leadership.

The 31-year-old WWE star primarily spent his time on the brand chasing the NXT North American Championship. While he came close in certain instances, King hasn't held the prestigious title yet. However, he did win a title in the Stamford-based promotion.

Lexis King challenged No Quarter Catch Crew's Charlie Dempsey last year for the NXT Heritage Cup title. In a shocking turn of events, King won the title from Dempsey. The 31-year-old aspired to become a double champion earlier this year when he challenged TNA Wrestling's Moose. Unfortunately, he failed to beat the X-Division Champion.

In April 2025, the second-generation star's reign as the NXT Heritage Cup holder ended when he lost the title to a returning Noam Dar on WWE NXT. After the loss, King tried to go after different champions but couldn't secure gold around his waist for the second time.

