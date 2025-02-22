  • home icon
  31-year-old WWE Superstar is medically cleared after 6 months

31-year-old WWE Superstar is medically cleared after 6 months

By Anirban Banerjee
Modified Feb 22, 2025 02:01 GMT
The star has been medically cleared (Credit: WWE.com)
The star has been medically cleared (Credit: WWE.com)

A 31-year-old WWE star was finally medically cleared to wrestle after more than six months. He has said it himself on social media.

On X/Twitter, NXT's Edris Enofe, 31, posted an update after having missed six months on the shelf. The star revealed that he was now medically cleared to return to the ring.

"MEDICALLY. CLEARED. #TheEØE #WWENXT"
Enofe was last seen wrestling in August of last year. He then suffered a shoulder injury, which meant that he had to go through shoulder surgery, After going under the knife, the star had to recover and rehabilitate the injury over the past several months. Despite being eager to get back in the ring, he was not able to thanks to the severity of the injury.

Enofe was working with Malik Blade on NXT TV, but unfortunately, in October 2024, Blade also suffered an injury and has since been out of action. Given that it can take somewhere between six to nine months to heal from an ACL surgery, it will be a while before fans can see him in the ring again.

Thus, when Enofe returns to the ring, fans will have to wait and see what he does first. The coming weeks may see the WWE star finally return.

Edited by Debottam Saha
