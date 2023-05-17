31-year-old WWE Superstar reacts to being called "#1 Guy"

WWE Superstar Otis recently reacted to being called "#1 Guy" on social media.

Otis has been one of the most beloved characters in the WWE for quite some time now. Even after turning heel, fans still enjoy his funny antics and cheer for him in the ring. His pairing with Chad Gable has also helped his career flourish, so much so that even Maxxine Dupri has shown interest in recruiting him to the Maximum Male Models.

While Otis seems interested in Maxxine's offer, he still shows he has had Chad Gable's back no matter what. Even in the recent battle royal on RAW, Otis helped his coach by eliminating Erik from the match.

Sportskeeda Wrestling posted a picture of the moment on social media calling Otis the "#1 Guy." He responded quickly, saying he would always have Chad Gable's back.

"I got Coach’s Back Anytime…. Anywhere," he wrote.

WWE made a mistake by not pushing Otis after MITB win, according to Bill Apter

Otis shocked the world when he won the Money in the Bank briefcase in 2020. At the time, he was among the most over guys on the roster. His personality made fans fall in love with him.

However, WWE didn't capitalize on this as they should've. Otis lost the MITB briefcase to The Miz at Hell in a Cell, squashing his singles push.

On Sportskeeda Wrestling's UnSKripted, Bill Apter stated that the promotion made a mistake by not pushing Otis after his win at Money in the Bank.

"You talked about lightning in a bottle? Do you know where they went totally off ? When Otis won the Money in the Bank. People were absolutely nuts about him. They loved not only his personality and the whole thing with the worm. He was, at that point, red hot, and why they didn't leave him up there? To this day, I'm a big Otis fan," said Apter. [31:05 - 31:41]

While Otis has won tag team gold, his singles career was never the same again despite retaining his popularity.

