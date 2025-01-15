310-pound giant breaks silence after winning major WWE title

A massive star won a major WWE title last week. He has now broken his silence during tonight's show.

Oba Femi has been a destructive force in the ring ever since he debuted in NXT. He won the Breakout tournament and then cashed in to become the North American Champion. He held the title for 273 days, making him the longest-reigning NA Champion in history.

After losing the title, Oba Femi participated in the Iron Survivor Challenge and won, thereby earning him an NXT Championship match at NXT New Year's Evil. Last week, Femi overcame Trick Williams and Eddie Thorpe to win the NXT Championship.

Trending

Tonight on WWE NXT, Oba Femi kicked off the show. He said that Trick Williams hit his ceiling last week, but he doesn't have a ceiling. He also issued a first and final warning to Eddie Thorpe to stay out of his business. Tony D'Angelo came out and congratulated Femi. He reminded the NXT Champion that he had previously beaten him. He also said that when he chooses to come after the NXT Championship, then he will be walking out a double champion.

Expand Tweet

It looks like Oba Femi already has a major challenger waiting to get a title shot against him.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback