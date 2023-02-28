32-year-old current WWE titleholder shoots Lita and Becky Lynch a warning ahead of RAW

Becky Lynch and Lita will compete on WWE RAW this week. The two are set to challenge for the Women's Tag Team Titles against Damage CTRL. IYO SKY has shot a warning at the duo ahead of the show.

Lita has returned to WWE in recent weeks to provide Becky Lynch with some much-needed backing. She first returned to help Lynch during the star's steel cage match against Bayley on RAW and also teamed together to invade the star's 'Ding Dong, Hello!' talk show.

Given the thorn that Bayley and the rest of Damage CTRL has been for Lynch, winning the Women's Tag Team Titles from them would seem suitable revenge for Lita and Lynch.

However, before the match could take place, SKY sent a warning to the duo on Twitter, letting them know that tag team titles were only for Damage CTRL.

"TONIGHT!!!!!! on #WWERaw #DamageCTRL is gonna prove the WWE Women's Tag Team titles are OUR!! See you there @BeckyLynchWWE & @AmyDumas 8/7c on @USANetwork @WWE," SKY wrote.

Check out the tweet below:

The two teams will look to get the better of each other, but for the moment, the numbers advantage belongs to Damage CTRL, as Bayley will undoubtedly be at ringside for the match as well.

Do you think Becky Lynch and Lita will become the new champions after RAW? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section below!

