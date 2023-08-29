32-year-old female star says Dominik Mysterio doesn't have the ba*ls to wrestle her

A female WWE star believes that Dominik Mysterio doesn't have the balls to face her in the ring. The star in question is Raquel Rodriguez.

Raquel Rodriguez is all set to face Rhea Ripley for the latter's Women's World Title at WWE Payback. The real-life best friends are fierce rivals on WWE TV. Ripley is hell-bent on keeping the Women's World Title on her shoulder and will do anything to put Rodriguez down at Payback.

On tonight's episode of WWE RAW, Raquel Rodriguez came face-to-face with Rhea Ripley and Dominik Mysterio in the ring. In the end, Rodriguez stood tall as fans collectively cheered for her. At one point during the segment, Raquel encountered Dominik, who seemed intimidated by her.

The official Twitter handle of USA Network shared a GIF of the face-off and pitched an idea for a singles match between Raquel and Dominik.

Expand Tweet

Raquel noticed the tweet and stated that Dominik did not have the "ba*ls" to face her.

"He doesn’t have the b*lls to face me," Rodriguez wrote.

Screenshot of Raquel Rodriguez's response

Rhea Ripley has never had issues confronting male superstars on WWE TV. In fact, The Nightmare has spoken up on multiple occasions about wanting to wrestle in intergender matches. She even beat Akira Tozawa in a singles match on RAW.

When it comes to Dominik Mysterio, though, he doesn't seem too keen on facing a female star in the ring. It would be interesting to see his reaction to Raquel's tweet.

Would you like to see Dominik vs. Raquel on WWE TV? Share your reactions in the comments section below.

The unstoppable rise of Rhea Ripley in WWE