32-year-old female star wins first match in over six months against AJ Styles on SmackDown

AJ Styles hasn't been in as prominent a position as he used to be on SmackDown five years ago. However, he is still regularly featured, but now, it seems like he is being used to elevate other superstars. One of those stars is Scarlett Bordeaux. The 32-year-old had her first match in six months on SmackDown and was victorious against The Phenomenal One.

It's not how it sounds - Scarlett didn't face AJ Styles in a singles match. Instead, it was a mixed tag team match featuring Styles and "Michin" Mia Yim of The O.C. against Karrion Kross and Scarlett. The 32-year-old had her first match since January 6th, 2023, when she teamed up with Kross to defeat another couple in Madcap Moss and Emma.

This time around, she had another successful outing as her husband took out The Phenomenal One.

Styles and Scarlett had a hilarious interaction where he removed his glove to show his ring, stating that he's married and calling Scarlett a "b**ch." It was a decent match that got the job done.

Karrion Kross and Scarlett have been a thorn in the side of AJ Styles and got the better of him yet again.

It will be interesting to see what will happen next in this story.

What are your thoughts on Scarlett winning the match? Let us know in the comments section below!

Poll : 0 votes