32-year-old returning star loses for the first time in over a month in a match involving Dominik Mysterio on SmackDown

Dominik Mysterio wrestled alongside Rhea Ripley on SmackDown this week in a rare mixed tag team match. It was an enthralling affair, with Dominik and the Women's Rumble winner picking up the victory. It happened to involve a certain 32-year-old returning star, who lost her first match in over five weeks.

The superstar happens to be none other than Zelina Vega, who returned last week alongside two of her fellow faction members in Legado Del Fantasma and Santos Escobar. This week, she teamed up with Santos Escobar in the mixed tag team match but unfortunately lost.

However, there were some positives to the match. For one, Escobar and Zelina Vega put up a great fight against Dominik Mysterio and Rhea Ripley. Vega put on an excellent performance. Unfortunately, she hasn't been on the winning side of things for a while now.

Things will be interesting heading into WrestleMania, although there seems to be nothing in place for Legado Del Fantasma. Perhaps they could be involved in Rey Mysterio's match against his son Dominik Mysterio - which isn't official yet but is expected to be in a matter of time - whether next week or the week after.

There are two more episodes left on the road to WrestleMania.

